Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,343 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF opened at $18.10 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.