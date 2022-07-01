Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 834,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 540,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

