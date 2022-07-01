Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.11.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $157.47 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.