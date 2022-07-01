Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

