Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

FNF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

