Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.