Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.45 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.