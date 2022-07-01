Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $17.26 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.