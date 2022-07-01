Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

