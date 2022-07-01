Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 38.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 325,595 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

