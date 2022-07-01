Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $107.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

