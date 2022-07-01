Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,423 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

