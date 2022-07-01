Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,943 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,943 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $65.74 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.