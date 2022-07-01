Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,263,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter.

REM opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55.

