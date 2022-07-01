Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $735,608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Shares of PSA opened at $312.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

