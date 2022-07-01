Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.82. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 131.32, a current ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

