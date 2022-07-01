Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.