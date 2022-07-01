Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

