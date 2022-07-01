Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.