Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FSNUY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($53.72) to €52.50 ($55.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($36.70) to €33.30 ($35.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.18.

FSNUY stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

