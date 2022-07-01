Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.63. Frontline shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 9,384 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 89.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.