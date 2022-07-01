Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.63. Frontline shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 9,384 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.20 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 89.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

