FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

