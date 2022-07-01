FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.36% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $375,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

FMAR stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $34.36.

