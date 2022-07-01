FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $7.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $361.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 403,400 shares of company stock worth $1,376,032 and sold 1,105,601 shares worth $4,460,633.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.