Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.36) to GBX 3,253 ($39.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.88).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,723 ($21.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,924.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,582.56. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,551 ($19.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($48.68). The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($121,619.02).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

