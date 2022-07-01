FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mitesco, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mitesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Mitesco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Mitesco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitesco had a negative net margin of 5,118.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,559.69%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of MITI stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.90. Mitesco has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

