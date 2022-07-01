FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issued By DA Davidson

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.38 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.