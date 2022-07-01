FY2022 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

