FY2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $14.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.89. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

