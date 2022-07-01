FY2022 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $516.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 833,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

