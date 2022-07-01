FY2022 EPS Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Invitation Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

