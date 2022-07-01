FY2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Raised by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSM. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

