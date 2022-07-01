FY2022 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Cut by Analyst

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

MTY stock opened at C$51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$45.20 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

