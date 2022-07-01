FY2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PDS opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

