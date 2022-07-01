FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issued By KeyCorp

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PECO. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of PECO opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

