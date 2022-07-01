Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
