Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $148.93 million, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

