Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $210.58 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.