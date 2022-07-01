General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 47.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $63.67 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

