General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

