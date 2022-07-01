General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

