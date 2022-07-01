General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIS. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.45.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in General Mills by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in General Mills by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

