General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $70.26, but opened at $72.31. General Mills shares last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 45,288 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.45.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

