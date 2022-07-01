General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

