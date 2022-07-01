Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Generation Income Properties stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25.
