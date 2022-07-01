Genesis Shards Hits Market Cap of $163,152.27 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $163,152.27 and $24,386.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.02119127 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00192479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

