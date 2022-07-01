GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 95,998 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

The firm has a market cap of $504.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

