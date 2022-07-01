GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 95,998 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $10.06.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.
The firm has a market cap of $504.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
