Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Giant Manufacturing (OTC:GTMUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
About Giant Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Giant Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bicycles and related spare parts. Its products include mountain, children, folding, electric, off-road riding, and racing bicycles. The company was founded by Chin Piao Liu on October 27, 1972 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.
