Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Down 6.7%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 2,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 659,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

In other news, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.