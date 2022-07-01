Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.19 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

