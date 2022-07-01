Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,970 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 518,130 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares during the last quarter.

